Temple Israel Staging Musical Revue

By Debbie Volk

The Temple Israel Players are busy putting the finishing touches on this year’s spring performance, Broadway Sail Away, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Temple Israel of Great Neck.

Broadway Sail Away will have the players cruising along the Great White Way singing a variety of songs from well-known Broadway shows such as Hairspray, Aida, Chicago, Miss Saigon, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Newsies. The musical revue, with an originally written storyline, is being directed by two well-known Great Neck residents, stage director JoJo Conley and musical director Debbie Tartell. Both women have worked with many students from Great Neck schools during the past 26 years and are excited to bring their talents to this unique group at Temple Israel.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with JoJo, whose wonderful skills I have admired for many years during our professional collaboration at Great Neck North Middle School. She brings the same great talent, creativity and enthusiasm to this production,” said Tartell, a temple member who is directing the music for the Temple Israel Players for the fifth time. “There is no other troupe like it. There is wonderful talent, a very hardworking multigenerational cast and a feeling of family amongst its members.”

The Temple Israel Players are a performing troupe with members age 8 to 88 that was established more than 40 years ago by a few Temple Israel of Great Neck members. One of the founders, Eileen Putterman, continues to be an active performer and serves as a coproducer of the production. Additional coproducers include Ron Klempner, Mark Putter, Lois Sazer and Debbie Volk.

Tickets are on sale through the temple box office. For more information, contact Kathy Recckia at 516-482-7800, ext. 1109, or krecckia@tign.org. Performances will be held in the Temple Israel Crystal Ballroom at 108 Old Mill Rd. The entire community is welcome.