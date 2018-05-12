Teen Wins Synchronized Skating Gold At Nationals

Amie Adjakaple, a sophomore at Great Neck North High School, took home a gold medal from the 2018 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Portland, OR, defending her team’s 2017 championship title.

Adjakaple, a 15 year old from Kings Point, skates on the Skyliners Synchronized Skating Novice Line, which was crowned 2018 National Champions.

Synchronized skating, characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and challenging step sequences, consists of eight to 20 skilled athletes performing a program on ice together, moving as one flowing unit. Approximately 600 synchronized teams and nearly 5,000 synchronized skaters compete in the U.S.

The Skyliners Team was established in 2001 by a group of parents who wanted to create the most competitive synchronized skating club in the tristate area. The team began with three lines and has grown into one of the top synchronized skating teams in the country with 12 competitive lines and more than 220 skaters.

“It’s been a record year for Skyliners,” said Josh Babb, Skyliners head coach and director of synchronized skating. “As our team grows, so do our accomplishments. Our skaters and coaches work extremely hard, and their efforts have really paid off this year.”

Team practice schedules consist of weekly training that includes 10 hours of on- and off-ice in Westchester and Monsey, NY, and Stamford, CT. In addition, individual practice time and lessons in figure skating and ice dance are done locally at the Andrew Stergiopoulos

Ice Rink, Iceland in New Hyde Park and World Ice Arena in Flushing.

Adjakaple earned this year’s National Championship title with her best skate of the season, set to music from the Phantom of the Opera. Her rousing program earned a season high score of 72.11.

“It felt exhilarating,” said Adjakaple. “Everything that my team worked so hard for came true. I couldn’t ask for a better season.”