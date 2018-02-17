Teen Places In Hovey Memorial Race

The New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF) recently held U10, U12 and U14 competitions at Whiteface Mountain for the Hovey Memorial Race. In the U14 boys’ division, Rowen Nordolk from Lake Placid came in first; Benjamin Poisson from Carignan, Quebec, placed second; and Joseph Galprin of Great Neck placed third. Aspiring junior athletes in NYSEF’s Winter Term Program have the opportunity to access top-tier training and coaching opportunities while continuing remotely in their school’s curricula through one-on-one tutoring support.