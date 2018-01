A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Great Neck on Monday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 a.m., according to Missing Persons Squad detectives from the Nassau County Police Department.

Milagro Argueta, who is described as a female Hispanic, 5’3″ tall and 115 pounds, was last seen leaving her Great Neck home wearing jeans and a blue jacket. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding Argueta’s whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.