Synchronized Skating Clinic And Tryout Schedule

Great Neck synchronized skating clinic and tryouts will be held at the Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink at 65 Arrandale Ave.

For beginner travel teams, Ice Gems and Icicles, basic 4 and up, clinics will be held on Thursdays, April 12 and 26, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and tryout will be held on Thursday, May 3, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., with a brief parent meeting after tryout.

For the intro-beginner team, Ice Pops, basic 3 and up, clinics will be held on Wednesdays, April 11 and 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. and tryout will be held on Wednesday, April 25, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a brief parent meeting after clinics and tryout.

Attendance is mandatory for all clinics and tryout. The cost for all sessions is $105 in district; $120 out of district. The attire is black leggings, a fitted sports top and hair in a ponytail. Do not wear hoods.

Register at www.greatneckparks.org. For more information, contact Carole Liotti at gncliotti@greatneckparks.org or 516-487-2975.