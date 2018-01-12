Sweet Thanks

Teens from Chabad of Lake Success baked treats, assembled holiday baskets and distributed the goodies to local fire and police departments, thanking them for their service to the Great Neck community.

Recognizing the sacrifices and hard work of those who serve the neighborhood, protecting our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy, participants from the JLE Teen Club took time out of their busy schedules to bake delicious cookies, which they decorated and packaged to show their appreciation for what these local heroes have done and continue to do.

When the teens delivered the sweets and expressed their thanks, they were greeted with big smiles, gratitude and appreciation from the police officers and firefighters.

JLE Teen Club is run by Rabbi Dovid and Chumy Ezagui of Chabad of Lake Success. For more info on upcoming events or for opportunities to help out in the community, email chabadlakesuccess@gmail.com or visit www.myjle.com.