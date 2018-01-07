Supplies Collected For LI Cares Puerto Rico Relief

Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso’s office helped collect supplies for Long Island Cares, which will be sending the necessary items to the people living in Puerto Rico, whose lives were turned upside down after Hurricane Maria.

Many are still living without electricity and running water. The lack of electricity has made it difficult for residents to purchase necessities, because a significant number of stores are without power as well. Residents are also experiencing difficulty getting gasoline so they can drive to stores that are operating.

Boxes for donations were set up in libraries across the 16th Assembly District in Great Neck, as well as in New Hyde Park, Herricks, Port Washington and Williston Park. Donations were also collected at the Village Hall in Thomaston, Great Neck Social Center, Port Washington Community Chest and D’Urso’s district office.

The donated supplies included water, nonperishable food, personal-hygiene products, baby diapers and cleaning supplies, which the National Guard will help to deliver to Puerto Rico.

“We feel deeply for the people in Puerto Rico,” said D’Urso. “I hope these supplies will help them in the process of recovering from the storm and rebuilding their lives. We try

to help each other whenever there is a crisis.”

The goal of Long Island Cares, which was started by the late musician Harry Chapin, is for Long Island residents to have access to food they can eat, so that it will become “A Hunger Free Long Island.”

LI Cares provides many resources for people in need. The organization’s food drives collect much-needed donations of personal-care items, baby-care supplies, seasonal items and nonperishable food, which is distributed to benefit the hungry and food insecure on Long Island.

The group also runs Baxter’s Pet Pantry, which distributes pet food, toys, clothes, feeding bowls, cat litter and other needed supplies that enable people in need to take care of their pets.

Those who wish to make a donation, or need food for themselves or their pets, can go to one of the member agencies in Nassau County, which can be found at www.licares.org or by calling 631-582-3663.