Students Receive Outstanding Physical Education Awards

Four students from the Great Neck Public Schools have received the Outstanding Physical Education Award from the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (NYSAHPERD).

Award winners Kevin Li and Jessica Rothstein from Great Neck North High School and Glory Chung and Gabriel Lefkowitz from Great Neck South High School accepted their awards at a banquet at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

The Outstanding Physical Education Award honors high school seniors who are recognized as leaders in physical education and serve as role models to their peers. Award recipients lead a healthy and physically active life-style, and demonstrate responsible behaviors, such as good sports-manship, character and citizenship.