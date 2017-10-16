Students Participated In Summer Music Programs

North High School sophomore Jeremy Bernstein and recent grads Lauren Goldsamt and Sofia Notar-Francesco all participated in selective or competitive audition-based music programs during the summer.

Bernstein, who plays the cello, was a member of the School of Orchestral Studies, part of the New York State Summer School of the Arts. He received the Nassau Music Educators Association Durrell Blank Scholarship to attend the program that was held at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center at Skidmore College. He joined some 90 other public and private high school musicians from schools throughout the state. During the monthlong program, he studied and rehearsed with world-class musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra. He also received coaching in small groups and in sectional rehearsals. Bernstein is currently a member of the orchestra and chamber music society at North. He organized a cello ensemble and conducts rehearsals twice a week after school. Last year, he was selected for All-County Orchestra.

Violinist Goldsamt is currently a freshman at Oberlin College & Conservatory, where she is a music and English major. She was selected for String Studies at NYU Steinhardt. The program provided advanced performance training, related academic study, private lessons with celebrated musicians and performance opportunities within New York City, including solo recitals and repertory orchestras. At North High, Goldsamt was a member of the orchestra and was selected for All-County Orchestra.

Notar-Francesco attended the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, located in Wheatley Heights. While at Usdan, she not only took classes, but also taught them. She participated in an interactive hands-on program that allowed students to concentrate on a single discipline while also exploring multiple disciplines. This was perfect for Notar-Francesco as she excels as a violist and as an alto singer. Last year, she was chosen for All-County Chorus. At North, she was principal violist in the orchestra and a member of the chorus. She is currently a freshman at Syracuse University, where she is a music-education major.