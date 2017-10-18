Student Selected For All-State Wind Ensemble

Samuel Levine, a junior at South High School, originally selected as a New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Music Conference Alternate, has been placed into the All-State Wind Ensemble, where he will play the flute. At South High, Levine

is a member of the Wind Ensemble and the Chamber Symphony Orchestra.

Levine will join South’s previously announced musicians selected for All-State: Michelle Xing (bassoon, band), Eric Yang (clarinet, band) and Asia Zhang (violin, orchestra), as

well as Fiona Lyngstad-Hughes who, last week, also advanced from Alternate to an All-State position. She will sing soprano in the Treble Chorus.