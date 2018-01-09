Student-Directed Plays Coming To North High

The North High School Junior Players will present their annual Thespian Show of one-act plays directed by 12th-grade students from Thursday, Jan. 11, to Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. each night in the school auditorium at 35 Polo Rd. There will not be a Saturday matinée as indicated on the school district calendar.

This year’s event, titled Coming to Terms, will include the following plays by these high school senior directors.

Jimmy the Antichrist, which was written by Keith J. Powell, will be directed by Peri Litt. The story takes place on Thanksgiving at the Bailey household as Jimmy and his new friend, Colin, return home from their first semester of college. Jimmy reluctantly reveals that he is, in fact, the Antichrist. The news does not go over well with his parents, who refuse to accept their son’s alternative lifestyle.

Perfect Score, written by Katie Henry and directed by Amanda Sanders, focuses on four friends—a hippie, a jock, a perfectionist and a slacker—negotiating the college application process as graduation day rapidly approaches. SATs and GPAs are just a part of their worries as senioritis, awkward interviews and the pressure to succeed provide even bigger hurdles in the race to the fat-envelope finish line.

Removing the Glove, which was written by Clarence Coo and directed by Kyra Friedland, is about the struggles of young Will, who has hidden that he is left-handed from his family and friends for his entire life. Afraid of repercussions, he has concealed this sordid fact for years—and even covers it up by eating with his right hand. He can’t continue lying, but how can he come out of the glove compartment? Find out whether the hero musters the strength to reveal his true nature and removes the glove.

Almost, Maine, written by John Cariani and directed by Berk Soykan, follows the citizens of a small town as they experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin or change beyond recognition as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers.

For tickets, contact drama teacher/director Ilana Schikler at 516-441-4743 or ischikler@greatneck.k12.ny.us.