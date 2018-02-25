Stephen Arluck, 75

Dr. Stephen Arluck

Dr. Stephen Arluck, 75, of Manhasset and Somers Point, NJ, passed away on Jan. 12, after many years of a debilitating illness. 

Stephen graduated from Great Neck High School, the University of Pennsylvania and received an MD degree from New York Medical College.

Stephen served as a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a ship surgeon in the Mekong Bay.

He last worked as director of emergency medicine at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Queens, while establishing a private practice in Jamaica Estates.

Stephen wanted to heal people in the world. He saw himself as a source of healing. And against the normal course of nature, the potential was only realized for a breath of time. Instead, people took care of him. Stephen’s shortened potential challenges us to live our life fully with each moment.

Dr. Arluck leaves behind a wife, two adult children, Michael and Samantha; daughter-in-law, Karen, and a 3-year-old granddaughter, Brooke.

