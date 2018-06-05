Standing Up To Bullying

Silverstein Hebrew Academy (SHA) kindergarten students in Ms. Marjorie’s class learned to promote kindness and goodwill during a lesson addressing bullying.

During the session, students listened as their teacher read the children’s book Weird by Erin Frankel, and discussed how to treat others and how to act in the face of unkindness and bullying.

The kindergartners shared their feelings in their journals and volunteered how they felt when people were unkind. They also promised to always strive to be kind and stand up for victims of bullying.

This program is part of SHA’s teaching philosophy, which emphasizes Hebrew principles of chessed (loving kindness) and character development.