Staff Raises Awareness For Men’s Health

Staff at the John F. Kennedy and Great Neck North High School joined the Movember movement to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues.

Fifty-six staff members pledged to grow a mustache during the month of November, and together they raised $1,500 for the Movember Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to saving and improving the lives of men around the world by supporting research and services, with a focus on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental-health issues.

In addition to donations from staffers, a New York State police officer who heard about the program at JFK added to the schools’ contribution with a generous donation from the New York State Troopers Memorial Fund.