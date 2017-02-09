St. Al’s Fifth-Grade Girls Take Third In Tournament

The Saint Aloysius fifth-grade girls CYO basketball team brought home third-place trophies from the Saint Vincent’s Tournament. Shreya Deochard earned a first-place trophy for the free-throw competition.
From left (front row): Shreya Deochard, Layla Malekan, Vivian Esfhani, Zoe Paisner, Lizzie Paisner and Amitha Kumar; (back row): Youval Zilka, Jenna Sobiecki, Coach David Esfhani and Coach Jonathan Paisner; and missing from photo: Tal Fokshner, Hayden Wong, Valerie Tabaroki, Sarah Ostrow and Coach Ryan Ostrow
