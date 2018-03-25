St. Aloysius CYO Wins

Great Neck Record Staff
A Great Neck team, composed of five sixth graders and four fifth graders from the St. Aloysius CYO program, has won the sixth-grade division title at the St. Raphael’s Winter Basketball Tournament in East Meadow, featuring sixth-grade CYO teams from across Nassau and Suffolk counties. From left: Coach Kevin Dickey, Edwin Surpas, Nathan Dickey, Jesse Roggendorf, Cooper Sang, Johnny Roggendorf, Dean Lee, Coach John Roggendorf, Baron Pinsky, Shawn Wei, Liam Klebanov and Coach Jason Pinsky

Great Neck Record Staff
