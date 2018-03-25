St. Aloysius CYO Wins

A Great Neck team, composed of five sixth graders and four fifth graders from the St. Aloysius CYO program, has won the sixth-grade division title at the St. Raphael’s Winter Basketball Tournament in East Meadow, featuring sixth-grade CYO teams from across Nassau and Suffolk counties. From left: Coach Kevin Dickey, Edwin Surpas, Nathan Dickey, Jesse Roggendorf, Cooper Sang, Johnny Roggendorf, Dean Lee, Coach John Roggendorf, Baron Pinsky, Shawn Wei, Liam Klebanov and Coach Jason Pinsky