St. Al Wins CYO Fifth-Grade County Championship

The CYO St. Aloysius Boys Fifth Grade C basketball team pulled off an impossible miracle, defeating the St. Thomas team from West Hempstead 30-11 to win the CYO Nassau County Fifth Grade Boys C Team Championship on Saturday, March 24. In a league with 90 teams, St. Aloysius stood alone at the end.

The winning team members are Andrew Lentini, Michael Azatyaan, Sammy Rabbbah, Lucas Turofsky, Jonah Bernstein, Ariel Nassim, Krish Patel, Alex Chu, Morgan Forrest and Ryan Song. The head coach is Vince Lentini and the assistant coach is Kevin Hall.

After a regular season in which the team went 9 and 1, St. Aloysius went on a tear in the playoffs winning five straight playoff games, including the championship win. In the last three playoff games, St. Aloysius beat three teams that were all 10-0 in the regular season.

The most grueling and miraculous game was the quarter-finals game. St. Aloysius was down 28-22 with 2:30 left. With suffocating defense and great shooting, the team scored eight straight points to win 30-28.

This team had lots of steals, rebounds, assist and points, averaging 32 points a game while holding its opponents to an average of 18 points per game.