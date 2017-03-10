St. Al Fourth Grade Basketball Comes In Second

By Great Neck Record Staff -
0
18

The Great Neck St. Aloysius fourth-grade boys basketball team brought home second-place trophies from the St. Raphael’s Tournament in East Meadow. The hard work and dedication by Jake Balazadeh, Dylan Wu, Lucas Turofsky, Nathan Dickey, Nasir Whitfield, Jesse Roggendorf, John Roggendorf, Princeton Pinsky, Andrew Lentini and Michael Azatyan truly paid off. “The fourth-grade team fought till the very end, with a score of 27-28 in the final,” said Coaches John Roggendorf and Kevin Dickey. “We are beyond proud of these boys.”

SHARE
Previous articleProposed 2017–18 School Budget Details
Next articleNSHA Students To Chant The Megillah On Purim
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply