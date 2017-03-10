St. Al Fourth Grade Basketball Comes In Second

The Great Neck St. Aloysius fourth-grade boys basketball team brought home second-place trophies from the St. Raphael’s Tournament in East Meadow. The hard work and dedication by Jake Balazadeh, Dylan Wu, Lucas Turofsky, Nathan Dickey, Nasir Whitfield, Jesse Roggendorf, John Roggendorf, Princeton Pinsky, Andrew Lentini and Michael Azatyan truly paid off. “The fourth-grade team fought till the very end, with a score of 27-28 in the final,” said Coaches John Roggendorf and Kevin Dickey. “We are beyond proud of these boys.”