St. Al Fifth Graders Win Championship

A fifth-grade team from the St. Aloysius CYO basketball program has won the 2018 Long Island championship by defeating St. Rose of Massapequa 26-21 in the A league playoff finals in Long Beach on March 24. The team is believed to be the first Great Neck team to win a CYO A division. Coaches Kevin Dickey and John Roggendorf are “beyond proud” of the players’ hard work and commitment to one another. The players are (from left, back row): Nathan Dickey, Jesse Roggendorf, Johnny Roggendorf, Eden Hakami, Itai Rinat and Edwin Serpas; (front row): Jared Petruso, Emmanuel Henry, Dylan Wu and Aiden Naim.