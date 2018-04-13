St. Al Fifth Graders Win Championship

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
74

A fifth-grade team from the St. Aloysius CYO basketball program has won the 2018 Long Island championship by defeating St. Rose of Massapequa 26-21 in the A league playoff finals in Long Beach on March 24. The team is believed to be the first Great Neck team to win a CYO A division. Coaches Kevin Dickey and John Roggendorf are “beyond proud” of the players’ hard work and commitment to one another. The players are (from left, back row): Nathan Dickey, Jesse Roggendorf, Johnny Roggendorf, Eden Hakami, Itai Rinat and Edwin Serpas; (front row): Jared Petruso, Emmanuel Henry, Dylan Wu and Aiden Naim.

SHARE
Previous articleEditorial: We Did Start The Fire
Next articleAvoiding Hidden Carcinogenic Dangers
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply