Speak Out About Shift From Vigilant Ambulance At Village Board Meeting

The Mayors of the Villages of Great Neck, Saddle Rock and Kings Point are considering the termination of their contract with our locally based Vigilant Fire Department for the provision of emergency ambulance services, in favor of a contract with the out-of-area Northwell Hospital Group. Other villages are likely to follow. The objective, I believe, is to shift the cost to health insurers (Medicare, etc.). The switch would in my opinion cause a major degradation of our emergency ambulance services.

For many reasons, a break from Vigilant is a bad and even dangerous idea. Residents who need immediate hospital care are likely to suffer. I have requested Mayor Bral of the Village of Great Neck to place this matter on the agenda for the Village Board meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Mayor Bral has agreed to hear the public comment section at the beginning of the meeting. I urge residents to come to the meeting at 61 Baker Hill Rd. to express opposition to the proposed shift of emergency ambulance services from the Vigilants.