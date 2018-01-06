South Sophomore Finalist In Music Competitions

Benjamin T. Rossen, a sophomore at Great Neck South High School, is a finalist in two national music competitions.

Rossen has been named a national finalist as a pianist in the classical music division of the 2018 YoungArts Foundation Competition. He is also a national finalist in the Student Composition Competition sponsored by the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).

As a finalist in the YoungArts program, Rossen will attend master classes and perform on piano at the 37th annual National YoungArts Week in Miami, FL, from Jan. 7 to 14. The foundation provides financial, professional and development opportunities to support artists who pursue their passion for fine and performing arts.

For the MTNA Student Composition Competition, his original composition for piano and alto saxophone won the New York State and the Eastern Division competitions in the senior division for ages 15 to 18. The national winner’s composition will be performed during a concert at the MTNA National Conference at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL.

According to Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head at South High, Rossen is a talented musician who is involved in many aspects of the performing arts.

“Benjamin is a wonderful representative of Great Neck to attend National YoungArts Week,” said Schwartz. “I wish him continued success in the MTNA competition at the national level.”