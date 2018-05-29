South Middle’s Spaghetti Dinner A Huge Success

By Frank Bua

Great Neck South Middle School hosted its annual Spaghetti Dinner to raise funds for the Student Service Scholarship fund on March 27. The school cafeteria was transformed into an inviting trattoria, complete with donated flowers and balloons. Six-hundred guests dined on delicious pasta, pizza and desserts generously donated by local restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets.

South Middle School graciously thanks the following establishments for their generosity: Alessio, Angelina’s, Angoletto’s, Antonino’s, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Bagel Hut, Bagel Man of Great Neck, Bevanda, Café Continental, Centre Pizza, Cipollini, Cress Florists, Deli on the Green, Eddie’s Pizza, Everfresh Supermarket, Giardino’s, Gino’s of Great Neck, Gino’s of New Hyde Park, Gino’s of Manhasset, Gourmet Bake Shop, Great Neck Diner, Grimaldi, Il Bacco, Il Toscano, Iavarone Brothers, Inn at Great Neck, Joanne’s Pizza, La Bottega of Great Neck, La Bottega of Roslyn, La Pizzeria, La Rosa’s of West Hempstead, La Rotunda, Luigi’s of New Hyde Park, Mario’s, Martha’s Country Bakery, Mario’s, Mediterranean Seafood Grill, Mim’s, Napoli, Panera Bread, Papa Ciro’s of New Hyde Park, Piccolo Gourmet, Rainbow Variety, Seven Seas Diner, Shake Shack, Stop & Shop Little Neck, Stop & Shop NHP, ShopRite, Tavern 18, Terracotta Home, TJK Café, Toscana, Umberto’s, Uncle Bacala’s, Villa Milano, Village Club and Whole Foods.

“Our Spaghetti Dinner is an event filled with food, fun and great community spirit,” said Dr. James Welsch, Great Neck South Middle School principal.

Frank Bua is the South Middle School Social Studies department chair and event advisor.