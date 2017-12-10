South Middle Winter Concerts and Art Show

The Music Department and Art Department of Great Neck South Middle School will present the Winter Concerts and Art Show on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 13. The free concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last about an hour in the school’s auditorium at 349 Lakeville Rd.

On Tuesday, Concert 1 will feature Senior Orchestra, Chorus 7/8 and Senior Band with classical music by Schubert, Johann Strauss and Handel. Popular works by The Chainsmokers and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen will also be performed.

Concert 2, on Wednesday, will feature Orchestra 6, 6th-Grade Treble Chorus and Band 6 with classical selections by Tchaikovsky and Mozart. Popular songs from The Beatles, Charlie Puth and The Little Mermaid will also be presented.

Instrumental students are taught by Music Department Head Alan Schwartz and Mark Boschen. Choral students are taught by Shelley Willcox. Andrew DeNise is the music department teaching assistant.

Schwartz encourages all to attend, especially young students, as “these concerts will introduce them to the music they may be performing in the future.”

Concertgoers can also enjoy the Winter Art Show, which will be on display in the lobby during the week of Dec. 11. The exhibit includes drawings, paintings and prints created by artists at South Middle. Art students are taught by Art Department Head Cynthia Smith, Karla Krupala and Geoffrey Mead.

For further information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4651 or aschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us.