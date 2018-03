South Middle School will present the musical Annie on Thursday, March 15, and Friday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, March 17, at 1 and 7 p.m. in the auditorium at 349 Lakeville Rd. The production is under the direction of Gabriel Carras, South Middle English Department head. Tickets cost $10. For additional information, call 516-441-4600.