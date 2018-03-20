South Middle Schooler Wins Three Ski Events

Great Neck’s Joseph Galperin became an undisputed New York State champion in three events—slalom, giant slalom and super giant—in the New York Ski Racing Association’s U14 state alpine championships at Whiteface Mountain.

The 13-year-old skier is in eighth grade at Great Neck South Middle School, but was approved by the school to study remotely while he trains upstate, according to his father, Mark Galperin.

“He does his homework on the Internet, the school sends him tests that are given by tutors there and then the school grades them,” explained his dad. “For any labs he needs to do, they take him to a local school. He also continues to take piano and math lessons.”

After the competition, the eighth grader, who will be 14 at the end of the month, remained in Lake Placid, preparing to represent New York in the Eastern Finals among the best skiers in the Northeast.

Joseph is serious about continuing with the sport, but has a realistic attitude about the future.

“My interest in competitive skiing was sparked when I started training in courses,” said Joseph. “I loved the speed and the feeling of accomplishing something that was rare

for someone my age. My future plans are to pursue skiing and see where I will end up. I would like to be able to be a part of the U.S. ski team, but I do not yet know if I can get to that point in skiing. I will try my hardest and end up wherever I do.”