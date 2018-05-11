South Middle Game Show Semifinalist

Sebastian Lennox, a seventh grader at Great Neck South Middle School, and his teammates Treasure Stein and Apoorva Panidapu will appear in the semifinals of Neil Patrick Harris’s new game show, Genius Junior, on Sunday, May 13, on NBC at 7 p.m. The 12-year-old Wilhelmina model first appeared on the show on Sunday, April 22, where his team performed well and advanced to the semifinals. On this last day of the competition, a back-to-back episode of the finals will follow at 8 p.m. Read more about Lennox here.

