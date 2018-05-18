South High Varsity Baseball Triumphant

By Vincent M. Lentini

The Great Neck South Rebels varsity baseball team finished the regular season with an amazing 17-1—the best record of any varsity baseball team in Nassau County.

In a playoff game held on May 14 at South High School, before a capacity crowd, the team defeated Great Neck North in a thrilling extra-inning game by a score of 1-0.

During the regular season, the Rebels starting rotation was outstanding. Phil Menist was 6-0, George Vlantis was 4-1, Jason Goldstein was 4-0 and William Lentini was 3-0. Their combined ERA was less than 2.5 runs per game.

The Rebels offense was incredible, averaging nine runs a game and was led by Brandon Alwadish, Brett Figelman, Adrian Balkcom, Yianni Vlantis, George Vlantis, Paulie DePaulis, Phil Menist and Eric Madenberg.

The Rebels defense was outstanding with Mike Rose and Paulie DePaulis anchoring second and shortstop, Adrian Balkcom at third base, Jason Goldstein at first base, Brett Figelman as catcher, Yianni Vlantis in right, Eric Madenberg in center and George Vlantis in left.

The Rebels also received timely hits and contributions from Charlie Goodwin, Tony Ayala, Dylan Kareff and Alex Lolos.

The team was directed by Head Coach Ciro Ambrosio and Assistant Coach Andy Morris.

Congratulations to the Rebels for an outstanding and historic season.