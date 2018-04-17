South High To Present The Tales Of Hoffmann

South High’s music department will continue its 49-year-old tradition of presenting exceptional, full-scale student-performed operas with this year’s performance of The Tales of Hoffmann by Jacques Offenbach on Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, both evenings at 7:30 p.m., in the school auditorium at 341 Lakeville Rd. The opera will be under the musical direction of Dr. Janine Robinson, conducted by Michael Schwartz and directed by Robert Stivanello. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be reserved in advance by calling 516-441-4851 or can be purchased at the door.