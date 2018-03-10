South High Senior Selected For LI Field Hockey Team

Great Neck South senior Glory Chung has been selected as a forward for the second All-Long Island Field Hockey Team by sportswriters from Newsday. She is the first field hockey player in Great Neck South High School history to receive this honor.

This past season, Chung was the second-leading goal scorer in Nassau County and was named an All-Conference player by the coaches association.

She has been a member of the varsity field hockey team at South High for the past four years. During that time, she started every game and was the team’s leading scorer. Chung also served as team captain during her junior and senior years.