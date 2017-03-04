South High Music Fundraiser Date Change

South High School’s Music Fundraiser Concert will take place on Tuesday, March 7, at the school in the Ruel E. Tucker auditorium, located at 341 Lakeville Rd. Note that the date was changed from March 10, as indicated on the district calendar.

The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. This performance will raise funds for the music program to help defray restoration costs of one of South’s two Steinway Grand Pianos. The instrument was built in 1958 and is the primary piano in the choral room. After close to 60 years of use, the piano requires restoration so that it will last for many years.

The concert will feature performance ensembles and students in the band, choir and orchestra.

Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students, which includes the potluck dinner that will take place in room 309, followed by the concert in the auditorium. Patrons are asked to bring along a favorite main-course dish with serving utensils.

RSVP for the potluck dinner to Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head, at mschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us, with your name and the number of people in your dinner group. For more information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4851 or mschwartz@greatneck.k12.ny.us.