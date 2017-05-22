South High Concert II

The South High School Spring Concert II will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m., in the Ruel E. Tucker auditorium, 341 Lakeville Rd. Symphonic Band, Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, Senior Concerto with Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Symphony Orchestra will be featured.

Symphonic Band will open the evening with “Semper Fidelis March” by John Philip Sousa, “Crush” by Robert W. Smith, “Opening Night on Broadway” featuring music from The Producers, Avenue Q, Spamalot, Wicked and The Lion King, and “Toward the Sunrising” by James Curnow.

Led by student director Noah Harouche, Chamber Choir will follow with “Cantique de Jean Racine, Op. 11” by Gabriel Faure.

Concert Choir will perform “Requiem, Kyrie, Dies Irae” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “A Nightingale in Berkley Square” by Manning Sherwin, “Autumn Leaves” by Joseph Kosma, the spiritual “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” and “Finale” from Sunday in the Park with George by Stephen Sondheim.

The Senior Concerto with Symphony Orchestra will perform “Symphonie Espagnole” by Edouard Lalo, featuring Kathryn Lam on violin; “Flute Concerto in D major, Op. 283” by Carl Reinecke, with Lucia Geng, on flute; “Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20 (Gypsy Airs)” by Pablo de Sarasate, with Zhengkuan Huang on violin; “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68” by David Popper, with Joshua Lee on cello; and “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 47” by Jean Sibelius, with Christine Suh on violin.

Chamber Symphony Orchestra will end the concert with “Curtain Up!” featuring “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “One,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “If He Walked into My Life” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

The community is invited to this free concert which will be under the direction of Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/instrumental director, and Dr. Pamela Levy, vocal music director.

For further information, contact Schwartz at 516-441-4851.