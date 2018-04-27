South High Basketball Players Honored

Four members of the Great Neck South High School girls’ basketball team were honored at the Nassau County Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association All Star Dinner on March 27. In addition, Coach Tom Umstatter was recognized for surpassing 200 career victories and the team received the county’s sportsmanship award, which was voted on by the referees. Displaying their awards (from left): teammates Casey Sanders, Valerie Deligiannis, Vivian Vlantis and Emma Forstner are flanked by Umstatter and Coach Michelle Sorise.

