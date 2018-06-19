South Girls Golf Place Fifth In County

The Great Neck Lady Rebels golf team had a great season with only one loss, which helped the players clinch the Conference I division title, beating out contenders like Manhasset, Locust Valley and Jericho.

In the County Tournament at Bethpage State Golf Course, the team placed fifth overall.

Three of the players, Sophia Gresalfi, Keena Yin and Cheryl Chan, qualified to compete individually for the Nassau County Title.

All three ended up with All-County Honorable Mention Awards and Coach Matt Corrigan was awarded Conference I Coach of the Year.

Three seniors from the Lady Rebels golf team, Cindy Wang, Alina Lin and Michelle Song, will graduate from Great Neck South High School and will be dearly missed.