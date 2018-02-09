Skating Is In Her Blood

Alexandra Horton of Great Neck, who first learned to skate at the Parkwood Ice Rink, was named captain of the 2018 Wesleyan University women’s hockey team.

The former junior firefighter for the Alert Fire Department comes from a long line of Great Neck residents who have skated at Parkwood.

She is the daughter of Terry Birnbaum Horton and the late Brian Horton, who was a member of the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, granddaughter of Elaine and Jules Birnbaum, and niece of Jenny and David Birnbaum.

“We have skating in our blood,” boasted her grandfather, who was president of the Great Neck Figure Skating Club for more than 36 years.