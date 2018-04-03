Silverstein Girls Basketball Team Wins Championship

The Silverstein Hebrew Academy (SHA) Girls Basketball Team, the Lady Sharks, brought home the championship title after defeating the Yeshiva of Flatbush 45 to 39 in the culminating game of an 11-0 undefeated season.

Lady Sharks team members include Lili Leventhal, Natalie Baturov, Abigail Badalov, Aleeza Neman, Juliette Badalov, Ornella Amsellem, Elianna Matayev, Chana Aronovich, Aryn Butman, Alexa Hajibay, Rebecca Golyan, Michelle Noy, Ilana Yagudayev, Rivkah Ezagui and Sarah Kule.

This is the first time a SHA team has won the championship in the school’s history, defeating all other yeshivot in the league. The basketball team advanced to the Division Championship after beating Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway in the playoffs 44-33.

“We are extremely proud of our Lady Sharks for this incredible win. This championship victory is a testament to our students’ teamwork, tenacity, passion, pride and commitment to athletic excellence,” said Shireen Butman, SHA Head of School. “Every SHA student receives individual, differentiated athletic and academic instruction, creating a support system that makes all the difference in a child’s athletic and academic performance and well-being.”

Creating a caring and collaborative learning environment with a focus on teamwork is a hallmark of the SHA education. Small class sizes enable teachers and coaches to focus on each child’s individual needs and help students reach their full potential. This holistic educational process also enables teachers and coaches to mentor and be role models for students, growing their confidence in competitive environments, developing their characters and helping them excel both in and out of the classroom.

“Throughout every facet of their athletic education, we help students develop social leadership and teamwork skills, in addition to lifelong healthy lifestyle habits,” said Cheri Kordvani, SHA Girls Basketball Coach. “Our athletic program supports students’ academic success, improves their physical health, facilitates their social growth and teaches them valuable life lessons. Our girls’ undefeated season and championship victory is the perfect icing on the cake.”