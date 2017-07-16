Silverstein Celebrates Students Moving Up

Silverstein Hebrew Academy (SHA) celebrated the completion of another successful academic year with moving-up ceremonies for their students in kindergarten and fourth grade. A graduation ceremony was also held for eighth-grade students, most of whom will advance to top yeshiva high schools throughout the tristate area next fall.

SHA provides many valued programs, including its partnership with the Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education (CIJE), a nationwide organization dedicated to preparing students to succeed in the ever-changing global society. Using hands-on approaches and extensive teacher training, SHA utilizes the tools available through CIJE to prepare students for the 21st-century workplace. At the same time, SHA emphasizes students’ mastery of Torah and Talmudic studies, using collaborative learning and independent research, skills that are critical to success across all subject areas.

For more information, visit www.shagn.org or call 516-466-8522.