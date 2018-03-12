Shrek The Musical To Be Performed At North Middle

North Middle School will present Shrek the Musical on Wednesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m., in the auditorium at 77 Polo Rd.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire, brings all the beloved film characters to life on stage—and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

Shrek the Musical is the tale of an ogre who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand by the name of Shrek.

The production will be directed by Arielle Murdocco, vocal music teacher, and produced by Danielle Larson, special-education teacher. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at http://nmstheater.weebly.com or at the door. Additional information is available on the North Middle School website at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us.