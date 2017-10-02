Shofar Factory Comes To Lake Success

The Jewish High Holidays came alive for students at Lake Success Chabad’s JLE Hebrew School as they participated in a Shofar Factory.

At the Shofar Factory, students gained new insights into the history and significance of the shofar, a ram’s-horn trumpet blown during religious observances, and its role on the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Throughout the presentation, children helped cure, saw, drill and finish a ram’s horn to create a genuine kosher shofar. During this hands-on workshop, the students were taught how to sound and practice the traditional sequence of notes blown on the holiday.

The students had lots of interactive learning and fun as they participated in making a shofar, as well as at all of the other holiday stations. One important station included the chessed (being kind) station, where students decorated happy holiday cards and made care packages for families in need. Students made sure the holiday was more than asking for a sweet new year for themselves, but to help make it a sweet year for someone else.

JLE Hebrew School is run by Rabbi Dovid and Chumy Ezagui of Lake Success Chabad. For more information, visit www.myjle.com.