Shed The Meds A Success

By Patty Katz

It is a privilege to be a part of a community that fosters so many active and viable nonprofit organizations.

On June 3, the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) hosted its second Shed the Meds pharmaceutical take back event cosponsored by Reach Out America, Great Neck Breast Cancer Coalition, North Shore Action, Nassau County Police Department, Northwell Health and the Boy Scouts.

Months of preparation went into this three-hour event that emphasized community outreach.

Volunteers from the above organizations helped spread the word, as well as assisted residents on the day of the event. This successful program collected hundreds of pounds of unwanted and expired medication for disposal in an environmentally safe manner. This accomplishment was due to the conjoining of so many local groups that work tirelessly throughout the year to enhance our community.

We at the GNWPCD are grateful for these exceptional organizations and look forward to their future participation at our next event in the fall.

Patty Katz is a Great Neck Water Pollution Control District commissioner.