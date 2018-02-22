Share The News

Great Neck Record Staff
Do you have your finger on the pulse of Great Neck? Do you enjoy attending local meetings? Are you retired and seeking a meaningful way to remain active or a student looking for hands-on experience and published clips? The Great Neck Record is looking for writers and photographers to highlight what’s happening in every corner of our community. Whether you’re surprised by the results at a board meeting or excited about an upcoming holiday celebration or an event at your school, village, temple, church, park, business or charity, we want to know and share your message. Please email us at sarbitaljacoby@antonmediagroup.com.

