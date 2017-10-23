Sexism At Great Neck North

By Lauren Hakimi

We all have traditions: eating rice on Shabbat, volunteering at a soup kitchen on Christmas or maybe running a 5K on Thanksgiving. Well, Great Neck North’s boys’ Varsity soccer team has a tradition of its own that’s a little bit different. It involves using Facebook to call girls “b*tches” and to praise whoever can “steal” and “f**k” the most of them.

The boys representing our school on the soccer field need to understand something: If you call a girl a “b*tch,” that doesn’t make you cool—it makes you a bully. And if you “steal” a girl, that doesn’t make you cool—it makes you a kidnapper. And if you refer to sex as “f**king,” good luck finding a self-respecting woman with whom to do it.

“He might not remember her name after he’s done with her,” wrote the boys about their teammate in the Facebook event to which they invited hundreds of students. The attitude expressed toward women in the description of the North vs. South boys’ soccer event is the same attitude that causes females to suffer from self-esteem issues that lead them to develop eating disorders, to become victims of domestic violence, to fall short of their potential in their professional pursuits and to simply be miserable.

And, if you think sexism is these boys’ only problem, consider the Hispanic kid who was called “sneaky” or the “Latina p*ssy” he was said to “mack on.”

Unfortunately, these boys are not alone in their perception of the female gender. Many in their position would do as they did. The problem at Great Neck North High is bigger than any individual athlete, bigger even than the entire soccer team. However, the administration has done very little to combat the forces of sexism. They suspended a few kids temporarily, and they had the students give a presentation to middle schoolers about social media safety. But the school has done nothing to really show its students that it will not tolerate sexism.

Any prestigious university would forfeit the season in a heartbeat, but the high school has not so much as held an assembly about respect for women, and the students who committed this deed continue to play soccer for Great Neck North. Not only does the administration refuse to take a stand against sexism, but it also has stated that the school newspaper, Guide Post, may not publish any article relating to the soccer scandal.

“If the school is going to take action in punishing these students, why wouldn’t they own up to their decision?,” asks senior Sasha Hakimian. “Why are they pretending it didn’t happen?”

The school maintains that the issue should be kept private, but the issue was never private. Hundreds of students saw what was written, and the school owes it to these students to say that it acknowledges and will not tolerate this hatefulness. The mostly male administration is not only unwilling to try to solve the problem, it is unwilling to allow people even to admit that there is a problem! By refusing to take a stand and by discouraging a dialogue about the cultural problem at the school, the administration is failing its female and male students alike.

Meanwhile, conversations taking place all around the school reveal that many students cannot see the problem with what was written. Some female students believe that this sexism is OK, just because it is normal and they are used to it, but in the words of one junior, “girls should not be standing up for people who treat them that way.”

In defense of the soccer players, one student said, “Girls need to be prepared for the real world.”

But the real world does not have to be this way unless that’s what we choose to make it. Let’s choose to make a real world that’s inclusive and respectful to everyone.