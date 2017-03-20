Seussical, The Musical At North Middle

North Middle School will present Seussical, the Musical, written by Tony Award–winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, on Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s Daniel J. Tomaselli Auditorium, 77 Polo Rd. If necessary, a snow-date performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, also at 7:30 p.m.

In the play, the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid girl bird Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. While the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged, they ultimately emerge triumphant.

Seussical will be directed by vocal music teacher Arielle Murdocco and produced by special-education teacher Danielle Larson. For ticket information, call 516-441-4551 or visit www.nmstheater.weebly.com.