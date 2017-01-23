Senator Phillips Sworn In

Senator Elaine R. Phillips was sworn in for her first term in the New York State Senate, representing the Seventh Senate District.

“Earning the community’s trust to represent them in the state Senate is both an extraordinary honor and tremendous responsibility,” said Phillips. “Thank you for entrusting me to be your voice in Albany. I will never stop fighting for you.”

Phillips plans to work in a bipartisan manner to deliver tax relief, fiscal responsibility and increased state aid for local schools and municipalities to help reduce the burden on Long Island families. She will also fight for ethics reform and greater transparency to help rebuild the public’s trust in government, and will work to protect the environment, because she believes that clean water and air are necessities, not luxuries.

“There are a lot of important issues that need to be addressed to make life better for all of us,” Phillips added. “I’m excited and ready to get to work on them.”