School Bond Referendum Defeated

Great Neck Public School district voters came out in droves on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but defeated the proposed 2017 Bond Referendum by 113 votes. Of the 3,241 votes cast, 1,677 voted No and 1,564 voted Yes.

The proposed Bond Issuance of $85,900,000, which would have been payable over 20 years, would have financed more than 60 educational and building enhancements, as well as 30 critical structural projects.

After the vote, Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz said, “Today’s Bond Proposition came at the conclusion of years of meetings and assessing the needs of our school district. While we have always maintained that this was the community’s bond, it is clear that portions of the community who were not in favor have spoken,” she continued.

“More upsetting than this loss is the fact that this bond has polarized our community. Therefore, before we can contemplate our next step, we will need to determine how best to repair this fracture,” Berkowitz concluded. “Our disappointment is obvious, but we will continue to do all in our power to address the needs of our children, our schools and our community.”

