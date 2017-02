Saddle Rock School parents produced a short video featuring highlights of students from North High School, North Middle School, South High School and South Middle School from the recent performances at the school in celebration of the Lunar New Year. View traditional dances, such as Jasmine Flower, Parasol, Korean Techno, Ribbon, Fan and Lion, and Chinese Yo-Yo and Martial Arts demonstrations, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=G39gizz7ruk.