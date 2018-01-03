Ruth Ackerman, 91

Ruth Ackerman passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, surrounded by her family in Providence, RI. She turned 91 on Dec. 26.

Ruthie was married to her darling, Mickey, and they would have celebrated their 70th anniversary this past Oct. 4. Mickey passed away in June 2017.

Ruthie and Mickey were in love from the minute they met on Rockaway Beach in 1945. The couple moved to Great Neck in 1952, where they lived for more than 40 years.

Ruthie is survived by her beloved children, Rhonda, Brian and Pamela. She absolutely adored her two sons-in-law, Alan and the late Michael, and grandson-in-law, Blake.

She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Wendy, Bradley, Sarah, Lauren, Tori and Joshua; her precious great-grandchildren, Zoey, Eva, Miles, Mia Shayna, Cameron and Joe; and her two beloved nieces, Beth and Susan.

There was never anyone kinder or sweeter than Ruthie. Everyone loved her, family and friends alike. Her noodle pudding was Great Neck famous. She leaves a legacy of love.