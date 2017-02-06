RSNS Poker Tournament Winners 

By Great Neck Record Staff -
0
10
From left: Dave Kerpen came in second place, Ron Bernstein won first prize and Leigh Feldman placed third.
From left: Dave Kerpen came in second place, Ron Bernstein won first prize and Leigh Feldman placed third.

Cards were flying and good times were had by all at the Eighth Annual RSNS (Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore) Poker Tournament, which was held at RSNS in Plandome. Ron Bernstein from Great Neck walked away with the first prize, Dave Kerpen from Port Washington came
in second place for the second year in a row and Leigh Feldman, also from Port Washington, placed third.

SHARE
Previous articleNorth Middle Grade 6 Concert
Next articleLaramie Plays To Tackle Homophobia At South High
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply