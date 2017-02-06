Cards were flying and good times were had by all at the Eighth Annual RSNS (Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore) Poker Tournament, which was held at RSNS in Plandome. Ron Bernstein from Great Neck walked away with the first prize, Dave Kerpen from Port Washington came
in second place for the second year in a row and Leigh Feldman, also from Port Washington, placed third.
RSNS Poker Tournament Winners
