Rotary Club Awards Middle Schoolers

The Rotary Club of Great Neck recognized graduating students from Great Neck North Middle School, Great Neck South Middle School and North Shore Hebrew Academy, as well as students from the first ninth-grade class to graduate from the Sonya and Max Silverstein Hebrew Academy, for their community service efforts at the Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Youth Merit Awards (RYMA) Breakfast, which was catered by Bagel Mentch.

The Rotary Club annually recognizes students who have demonstrated “an exemplary level

of community service, as determined by their school administrators.” These students have shown a willingness to put “Service Above Self,” which is the Rotary Club motto. They exemplify the best aspects of character as they work with seniors, help with food collection for the needy, lead their peers in various school activities, tutor younger students and set an example for others to follow.

“It is our extreme privilege and pleasure to recognize the dedication and commitment of these students for their efforts in living up to the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’” said Rotary Club Past President Leonard Katz.

The Rotary Club of Great Neck is a community service organization affiliated with the 112-year old Rotary International, which has 29,000 chapters internationally in more than 160 countries with more than 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. The nonsexist, nonsectarian and interracial group is comprised of people living and working in the Great Neck area who have joined together to give back to the community that has been so supportive to them.

