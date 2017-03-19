Ronna Telsey, A Shining Star

Sadly, the entire Great Neck community has been diminished by the passing of Ronna Telsey. Ronna wore many hats, each with style and simplicity. She embodied everything that was positive, personally and professionally.

I had the privilege of working with her on the Great Neck United Community Fund and at the Great Neck Adult Education program. Ronna was a comet, a meteor, a shining star in a galaxy crowded with achievers. We will not see the likes of her again. Rest in peace, Ronna.

—Jeri M. Golus