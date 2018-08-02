Robotics Team Wins Two Awards At FIRST

The Great Neck South High School Robotics Team won two prestigious awards at the Smoky Mountains FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Regional Competition, held during the spring at the University of Tennessee.

Known as Rebellion, the South High team traveled to the regional event to compete against 50 of the best teams in the country. Their robot performed quite well and advanced to the playoff round. The team earned two top awards in recognition of its commitment to safety and outstanding planning practices.

The Safety Award, sponsored by Underwriters Laboratories, celebrates the team that progresses beyond safety fundamentals by using innovative ways to eliminate or protect against hazards.

“We teach our team that safety drives productivity and is the foundation for all areas of their lives, including future employment opportunities,” said faculty advisor John Motchkavitz.

Rebellion also received the Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers, which recognizes a team that has developed the framework for a comprehensive business plan to scope, manage and achieve team objectives.

The FIRST Robotics Competition is a worldwide event with more than 6,000 teams competing from more than 50 countries. The team’s next competition will be this month at the SBPLI Regional at Hofstra University.

Robotics faculty advisors are business/technology department head John Motchkavitz, business/technology teachers Matthew Corrigan and Michael Passuello, and math/computer programming teacher Andrea Zinn.